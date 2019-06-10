CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Some changes ahead after a beautiful stretch of June weather. After a mostly clear to partly cloudy night clouds thicken up on Tuesday. A few showers will be possible late. A shower and storm chance continues through Wednesday. Cooler than normal conditions are with us and will really be felt Wednesday and Thursday as highs struggle to reach 70 with lows dipping into the 40s. Have a great night!
After a dry stretch showers return
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Mon 3:46 PM, Jun 10, 2019