After COVID outbreak, Iowa turkey plant to furlough workers

An Iowa turkey plant that is the site of a coronavirus outbreak says that hundreds of employees will be furloughed this fall due to the nation's economic collapse.

West Liberty Foods says that roughly one-third of its 994 employees could be temporarily laid off for months, likely from from November through February.

The company confirmed that 136 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, after mass testing at the West Liberty plant last week. The company says restaurant closures have dramatically reduced demand for many of its products, resulting in a glut of supply.