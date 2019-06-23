African American Museum of Iowa and NAACP work to improve children's test scores

The Cedar Rapids NAACP is working with the African American Museum of Iowa to mobilize the community and influence the education system.

The groups say they decided to take action earlier this year after seeing a report on the Cedar Rapids School District website showing African American students are struggling more with test scores.

They launched a series of community forums called "Not Without Me" to jump start community involvement in schools.

The forums want to figure out what is working and offer support.

The meetings are scheduled once a month until October. The organizations are hoping to wrap up the series and present their findings to the Cedar Rapids School Board.