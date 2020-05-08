Advocates worried about a spike in drug use during Coronavirus Pandemic

Substance abuse advocates are worried about people using illegal drugs, like opioids, more often during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at the Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition say they keep track of the people they give the opioid reversing drug Narcan to, to see if they administered it. They say usage doubled among their recipients in April compared to March.

That gives leaders reason to believe that opioid use is increasing. They say there could be a number of reasons why. People are spending more time at home. Social isolation can lead to depressions, all of which can cause people to relapse.

“For people who have a history of addiction or a history of substance use disorders, social connection is often seen as an indicator in success for healing and recovery,” said Sarah Ziegenhorn, Executive Director with Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition.

Leaders say there are people who wanted to get help but haven't done so since the pandemic. They want people to know there's help. People can get treatment over the phone through Telehealth.

