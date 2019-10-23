Advocates, local breeders support bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

Malicious animal cruelty could become a federal felony.

Supporters hope the PACT Act will reduce instances of animal cruelty across the country (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

The United States House of Representatives passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture, or PACT, Act on Tuesday. It aims to prevent animal abuse and would punish abusers with more serious consequences.

While all 50 states have laws against animal cruelty, advocates say there are loopholes, and this bill closes them.

"There's quite a bit in this bill that needed to be addressed," Preston Moore, Iowa State Director for the Humane Society of the United States, said.

The bill bans crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals, among other acts, as well as closing a loophole banning animal cruelty recorded on video, something previous laws did not.

"That bill did not criminalize the actual act that was being filmed, the PACT Act would address that on a federal level," Moore said.

The bill also allows federal prosecutors to come into the state if a crime takes place on federal property, and goes after suspected criminals who cross state lines.

"We're talking about places like the Smithsonian or on federal parks," Moore said.

Laura Harmon has been in the dog breeding business for 14 years. She said she doesn't hear about animal cruelty happening where she operates in Shellsburg often, but she knows it's a big issue around the country.

“I think some states are worse than others," Harmon said. "Usually when I do hear about it, it's regarding a puppy mill on a national news story on TV."

Just last week, the owner of a northern Iowa dog breeding operation was found guilty of 14 counts of misdemeanor animal neglect in connection with the operation of a puppy mill.

Harmon said she feels the dog breeders that do these acts don't really hurt the reputation of the “good” breeders.

"I'm responsible for my own reputation as a breeder through my business' practices," Harmon said.

However, she said a law like this would go a long way in preventing malicious acts.

Under this bill, violators could face up to seven years in prison. The bill now heads to the Senate, which has not yet scheduled a vote on it.