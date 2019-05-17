Advocates for and against abortion are watching new laws closely

State lawmakers have passed new anti-abortion measures in several states like Alabama, Georgia, and now Missouri, which has advocates for and against abortion watching the new legislative efforts closely.

MGN/Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0

Some pro-life politicians hope the bills will challenge the Supreme Court decision of Roe versus Wade, the ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

On one hand Iowa advocates who are pro-life say they are encouraged by what is happening and on the other, those who are pro-choice say they are concerned but one area both agree on is Iowa played a role in getting to this point.

That is because even though Iowa's laws were each dismissed by the courts, Iowa lawmakers did pass restrictive abortion measures of their own. That includes a bill passed in 2017 that required a 72 hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion and the 2018 fetal heartbeat bill.

The Vice Chairperson for Dubuque County Right to Life, Arthur Gilloon, tells TV9 even though Iowa's laws failed to be implemented he thinks they helped get the ball rolling to get to this point.

"They're representatives of the people of Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and other places that are voting these laws in so think of the groundswell of support they must have," said Gilloon.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood in Iowa agrees the state has had role in making the current legislative climate possible but adds anti-abortion bills passed in Iowa and in other states are reminders what they do is under attack.

"Banning abortion only makes bad situations worse and puts women's' lives in jeopardy," said Planned Parenthood spokesperson, Jamie Burch Elliot.

Gilloon says he thinks even if Roe versus Wade is overturned it will take a state constitutional amendment to outlaw abortion in Iowa.

Cornell College professor Chris Kromphardt, who studies constitutional law, says in his view it is unlikely Roe versus Wade would be overturned but think these new laws may pave the way for future fetal heartbeat bills.

