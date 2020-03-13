Advocacy group says troopers removed teens from Iowa Capitol for using bathroom of their gender identity

An advocacy group says troopers removed a group of LGBTQ+ teens from the state Capitol in Des Moines for using bathrooms that aligned with their gender identity.

(KCCI)

The teens were at the Capitol for Student Day, according to KCCI.

The incident was recorded on cell phone video Thursday afternoon.

'One Iowa' says the teens used restrooms that matched their gender identity, but the Iowa State Patrol says it received reports of women and girls in a men's restroom.

Troopers said security officials tried three times to get the group to use a gender-neutral restroom before escorting them out.

In a statement, 'One Iowa' called the troopers' actions "unconscionable" and "unimaginable." It is also calling for the troopers to issue an apology.

Click or tap here to read the full story from KCCI.