Adventureland plans early June reopening, water park to remain closed

A popular theme park and resort will be reopening in early June, according to park officials.

Adventureland Park will be open to the general public on Friday, June 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In accordance with state public health guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the park will be operating at 50% capacity. In addition, Adventure Bay Water Park will remain closed until state officials allow it to reopen.

Season ticket holders will be able to visit the front gate on June 1 and 2 to process their passes, and they will also have early access to the park on June 3 and 4 using their season passes.

Some rides may be unavailable during initial stages of operation, according to park officials. In addition, some may be closed at times for deep cleaning processes.

Visitors will be encouraged to use proper social distancing and more signs, hand sanitizer, and cleaning procedures are expected.