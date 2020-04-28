Adventureland announces opening date postponement

Adventureland said on Monday that it is pushing back its opening date, now anticipating a June opening.

In a Facebook post, Adventurland said the move was because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that any further changes to their operation calendar will be updated on their website and Facebook page.

The post also said season pass holders who bought passes prior to May 1st will be given a prorated rebate, issued onto their Season Pass Adventure Card, based on the purchase price loaded on their season pass for each operating day missed in the season due to the State mandated COVID-19 shutdown.

For more information visit adventurelandresort.com or email info@adventurelandpark.com.