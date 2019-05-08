Adopted son of Jerry Sandusky addresses child abuse prevention

The adopted son of former Penn State assisstant football Coach Jerry Sandusky brought a message of child abuse prevention to Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Jerry Sandusky is in prison for sexually abusing ten boys. He was an assistant coach at Penn State University for several decades. The abuse happened between 1994 and 2008. A judge sentenced him in 2012.

Matthew Sandusky spoke at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids this morning. He founded the Peaceful Hearts Foundation, which aims to stop the sexual abuse of children and help people who are the victims of abuse. Wednesday, he talked about the years of emotional and physical abuse he endured growing up.

KCRG-TV9 also asked him about a case here in Iowa. Recently, a judge sentenced former youth basketball coach Greg Stephens for video taping and sexually exploiting 400 boys.

Sandusky explained that most abusers are not strangers, but people in positions of trust and power.

"Ninety-three to 95 percent of the time, it's someone who is already in the child's life, someone who the child trusts, loves and cares about. Those are the people who are perpetrating these children, much like that basketball coach. And for me, I would always just tell children, if something feels wrong, doesn't feel right, you have to report it," said Sandusky.

Sandusky says, ultimately, it's important for sexual abuse survivors to come forward so other survivors can know they're not alone.