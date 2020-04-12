7 additional COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, 77 new positive cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 77 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday for a total of 1,587 positive cases, and 7 additional deaths.

There have been an additional 383 negative tests for a total of 16,005 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the additional 7 deaths reported were in the locations and age ranges below:

• Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)

• Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 77 individuals include:

• Benton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Black Hawk County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Marshall County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years),

• Muscatine County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adult (81+)

• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

According to IDPH, 674 Iowans have recovered.

