Adding a few ingredients can help make a healthy diet more palatable

Cooking healthy at home may seem like a monumental task, but it can be easy by just adding a few items to your pantry (KCRG)
Oatmeal
• Rich in soluble fiber, protein, iron
• Can be used for breakfast, peanut butter balls, or healthier dessert
Beans
• Affordable source of protein
• Always drain and rinse beans (except beans in chili sauce)
• Add to tacos, casseroles, salads, soups
Herbs and spices
• Look for sodium-free herbs, spices, and blends
• Your taste buds adjust in about 2 weeks
• More likely to enjoy cooking at home if you cook a variety of flavors
• Requires three times more fresh than dried herbs to get the flavor