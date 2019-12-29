Adding a few ingredients can help make a healthy diet more palatable

Cooking healthy at home may seem like a monumental task, but it can be easy by just adding a few items to your pantry.

Oatmeal

• Rich in soluble fiber, protein, iron

• Can be used for breakfast, peanut butter balls, or healthier dessert

Beans

• Affordable source of protein

• Always drain and rinse beans (except beans in chili sauce)

• Add to tacos, casseroles, salads, soups

Herbs and spices

• Look for sodium-free herbs, spices, and blends

• Your taste buds adjust in about 2 weeks

• More likely to enjoy cooking at home if you cook a variety of flavors

• Requires three times more fresh than dried herbs to get the flavor