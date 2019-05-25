Actor Jon Voight: Trump is the greatest president since Lincoln

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight made waves Friday night when he posted two videos to his Twitter that proclaim Donald Trump as the greatest president the United States has had since Abraham Lincoln.

The 80-year-old movie star has been a vocal supporter of Trump. In fact, this isn’t even the first time he has likened Trump to Lincoln. (Source: CNN)

“Let us stand with our president. Let us stand for this truth, that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” Voigt said in an address to the people of the Republican Party.

Voight praised trump at his inauguration rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial, CNN reported.

“And President Lincoln, who sits here with us, I’m sure is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color," Voight told the crowd.

Trump named Voight as a trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts earlier this year.

