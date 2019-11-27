Activists to hold vigil for turkeys in West Liberty

A group is planning to hold a movement Wednesday in West Liberty to protest the killing of turkeys at West Liberty Foods.

The vigil is being organized by the group known as Des Moines Animal Allies. The group says it 'strives to challenge the current speciesist mindset within our society'.

According to a press release, 'Approximately 46 million turkeys needlessly lose their lives for Thanksgiving dinner in the United States each year. This specific location, West Liberty Foods, kills approximately 22,000 turkeys each day, and they’ve been working six days a week to keep up with consumer demand.'

The group says its message is simple.

"Animals are here with us, not for us. Animal's lives are their right and what is happening to them is unjust needless violence."