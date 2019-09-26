Showers and storms are on the way

Moisture moves north tonight as a more active weather pattern sets up. A cloudy sky with showers and storms looks likely on Friday with highs staying in the lower 70s. Some locally heavy rain is possible, especially the farther east and south that you go. More shower and storm chances remain in the forecast through the middle of next week. Saturday’s activity looks more isolated while better chances for rain build by Sunday. Cooler weather moves in after this system passes to the east with highs by next Thursday near 60. Have a great night!