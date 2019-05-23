Active weather pattern brings potential for severe weather, heavy rain

After a couple of days of dry weather, a series of weather systems will come back across the Midwest. These will each bring rounds of rain and thunderstorms to Iowa.

Severe thunderstorms are possible late Friday.

Thunderstorms later on Friday, mainly after about 5 p.m., could be strong to severe. It appears the main severe weather risks will be from hail and strong wind. There is also a low tornado risk, although that will be in a fairly narrow place close to wherever the warm front ends up - that will be something we follow.

Heavy rain will be possible from any of the periods of storms coming up. Adding up all the rain from Thursday night through Tuesday, widespread totals of one to three inches look likely. Higher amounts will happen where storms move over repeatedly. Rises on creeks and streams, and eventually some rivers, can be expected. The area most at risk of issues from rain will be generally south of Highway 30, where the heaviest rain has fallen recently and the ground is most waterlogged.

