Acting Iowa chief justice: Court independence a strength

Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins has told lawmakers that the independence of the courts from politics is a strength.

Wiggins made the comments Wednesday as he delivered the yearly Condition of the Judiciary speech. He said the Legislature's role is to be the voice of the people, while the courts should speak in a more limited way to resolve legal disputes.

The court system is requesting a 3.95% increase in funding for next year. That would bring the court's budget to $188.7 million. It includes adding 17 workers in county court offices, four additional judges and additional court reporters and law clerks.