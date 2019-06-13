According to survey, people want more pet-friendly spaces in Dubuque

According to a survey, some people feel the city of Dubuque doesn't have enough amenities for pets, particularly dogs.

The city conducted a survey to gauge the community's perception of Dubuque's pet friendliness.

Respondents were asked to respond to a statement with a one through nine, one standing for strongly disagree and a nine standing for strongly agree. The survey made statements like, "traveling with pets is accessible, safe, and affordable," and, "people know the expectations for pets in public places."

Many of the comments left on the survey asked for more dog parks or for the city to open up parks to dogs. People also mentioned that restaurants or bars don't allow dogs, either.

Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach says in order for that to happen, rules need to be made.

"Restaurants comes up quite a bit. We know that if we're going to do that, we need to have the rules kind of because otherwise it just leads to people being in each other's spaces," Burbach said.

People also said it's difficult to find an apartment that allows pets.

The Pet Friendly Community Committee is reviewing these survey results and will make recommendations to the council before its August goal-setting session.