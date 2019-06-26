Accidental gas leak in downtown Dubuque closes roads, causes evacuations

A gas leak caused by an accident has lead to traffic disruptions and evacuations of local businesses.

At around 3:15 p.m., the Dubuque Fire Department received a report of a disrupted gas line at 2186 Central Avenue. Black Hills Energy had been working near that location and struck the line.

Fire officials detected gas inside nearby Knickers Saloon, leading to the evacuation of that establishment and other businesses in the area.

Central Avenue between 21st and 23rd Street and White Street between 21st and 22nd Street have been closed until further notice. Drivers should find alternate routes if needing to travel in the area.

Crews from Black Hills Energy are working to contain the leak.