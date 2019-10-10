Accident kills one in Cedar Falls

A passenger in a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday has died, according to officials.

Officers in Cedar Falls responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision Thursday afternoon near Greenhill Road and Sager Avenue. Once they arrived, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that car had to be removed and was taken to a local hospital. A driver in another vehicle was also taken to a hospital.

Officials stated that the investigation showed that that one vehicle was traveling east on Greenhill road, while the second was traveling west when they collided.

At this time, police are not releasing the name of the victim. The accident remains under investigation.