Accident in Bertram injures two

Linn County Sheriff's Office reported that a two-car accident happened Friday morning on Highway 13 south of Bertram Road SE.

When police arrived, they found that two cars travelling north on Highway 13 had crashed.

Police stated that one vehicle was trying to pass another vehicle on the right when the passing vehicle tried to get back into the left lane, it struck the other vehicle. This then caused both cars to veer into the median. The passing vehicle continued through the median, crossed over to the southbound lanes on Highway 13 and went into the ditch. The car rolled over multiple times.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man who struck the car was given a citation for improper overtaking on the right. Police identifed him as 25-year-old Raymond Markin III of Cedar Rapids.