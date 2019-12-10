Abused Davenport dog dies after rescue attempt

An abused dog found at a park in the Quad Cities didn't survive despite the rush to save it.

The dog, named Emanuel, was covered in cuts and bruises. A man found him while walking his dog and brought him to an animal shelter in Davenport on Monday.

The dog died about two hours later.

Staff at the animal shelter filed a police report.

Veterinarians say the cuts indicate someone may have used him as a bait dog in dogfighting.

