Absentee ballot request forms to be mailed to every registered voter in Iowa ahead of primary

Iowa's Secretary of State said he would be taking the step of mailing forms to each voter to allow them to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary elections in the state, in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Secretary Paul Pate announced that those absentee ballot request forms would be sent to all registered voters in the state during mid- to late-April 2020. The request forms will include postage for voters to return them to local county auditors.

Iowa is holding primary elections on June 2. In-person polling places will still be open on that date, but some precincts will be combined, according to Pate. Curbside voting will be an option for voters with disabilities or those in populations that are considered at-risk for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The safety of voters while casting their ballots is our top priority,” Pate said, in a statement. “The June 2 primary election will go on as scheduled because it’s important for Iowans to make their voices heard by voting. The safest way to vote will be by mail.”

Eligible Iowans who have not registered to vote, or need to update their registration, may do so at the Secretary of State's website.

17-year-old Iowans who will be 18 before the general election on November 3 are eligible to participate in the primary election for the first time this year.