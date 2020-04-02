Abbe Community Mental Health services available during COVID-19 pandemic

Abbe Community Mental Health will continue to stay open to help those needing mental health treatment or support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their licensed therapists and psychiatric medical providers will be able to provide services by phone or telehealth. The offices will remain open and same-day appointments are available.

They encourage people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have similar symptoms, to call before visiting the offices.

If a person is experiencing a mental health emergency, such as a risk for suicide, they should call 911 immediately or go to an emergency room.

Suicide Prevention Hotlines:

Foundation 2: 319-362-2174

Iowa: 1-800-332-4224

National: 1-800-273-8255