Abbe Community Mental Health offers online support group for those dealing with losses related to COVID-19

Abbe Community Mental Health, part of UnityPoint Health, will be offering an online support group for those who have dealt with loss relating to COVID-19.

They realize that it can be difficult for individuals to grieve during this time because of uncertainties with the COVID-19 pandemic. The support group will help those individuals struggling from that loss of a loved one.

Sessions will start on June 2 and will be on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To register, email: jwehner@abbehealth.org or call (319) 398-3562.