ATV accident injures passenger, operator charged with drunk driving

An accident in Linn County involving an all-terrain vehicle lead to the hospitalization of its passenger and the arrest of its drivers, authorities said Sunday.

At around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, emergency responders were called to the 1500 block of Apple Creek Drive, northwest of Mt. Vernon, for an accident causing an injury. Upon arrival, they found an ATV driven by Danial Sullivan, 41, of Cedar Rapids. The passenger of the vehicle, Patrick Karr, 48, of Cedar Rapids, had fallen off the back of it.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated.

Karr sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids via ambulance.

Sullivan is being held at the Linn County Jail.