ARL rescues 70+ cats from 'gruesome' scene in Des Moines basement

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa spent hours rescuing more than 70 cats and kittens from a Des Moines basement.

ARL organizers say they even found some of the cats in the walls of the home Tuesday. Rescuers described the scene as 'gruesome.' Some of the cats are pregnant, two had deformities, and others are critically ill.

Veterinarians are examining each cat, one of which needs immediate surgery to save its life.

Four cats died.

Crews went back to the home Wednesday, trying to rescue more cats.

