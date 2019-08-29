ARL, police looking for person who shot, killed cat in Des Moines

Officials with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a cat, named Remus.

Police are looking for whoever shot and killed 4-year-old Remus in Beaverdale, Iowa. (KCCI)

Katie Hanson, of Beaverdale, told KCCI she found 4-year-old Remus barely breathing under a bush, with a pellet in his chest.

Police tell KCCI they believe the animal died from an Airsoft gun pellet or something similar.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.