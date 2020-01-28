AP source: McConnell says he can't yet block new witnesses in impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told senators privately he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., departs the chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, after the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress ended for the day. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

That's according to a Republican familiar with a closed-door meeting of GOP senators and granted anonymity to discuss it. McConnell convened the meeting shortly after Trump's legal team made its closing arguments in the trial.

At this point, the GOP leader faces a handful of potential defections. But there are still several days before any potential witness vote would be taken.

A decision to call more witnesses would need 51 votes to pass.