AP source: Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results in Tuesday's primaries.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to supporters Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

A person close to the Bloomberg campaign confirmed the deliberations.

Tuesday marked Bloomberg's first elections, and he spent more than $180 million in the 14 states that voted.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won key states like Virginia, North Carolina and Tennesse, where Bloomberg had spent millions of dollars and campaigned heavily.