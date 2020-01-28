AP Exclusive: Feds backtrack on transfer of Epstein warden

The Bureau of Prisons is holding off on transferring the warden who was in charge of the New York City jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

The agency said Tuesday it would defer the transfer of Lamine N’Diaye to a leadership role at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Burlington County, New Jersey until the internal investigation is completed into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Aug. 10 and was later pronounced dead.

It’s not clear why the Bureau of Prisons reversed course.

