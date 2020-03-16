Universal moves new releases to on-demand, AMC limits crowds

The coronavirus pandemic has cracked Hollywood’s traditional theatrical window.

AMC Theaters is limiting seating to 50 per screening. (Source: CNN)

Universal Pictures on Monday said it will make its current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental, becoming the first major studio to turn directly to home viewing in light of the virus.

The studio said it will put movies currently in theaters — “Invisible Man,” “The Hunt,” “Emma” — up for rental on-demand beginning as early as Friday.

It also said that “Trolls World Tour," one of the only major release left on the April film-release calendar, will open “day-and-date,” debuting in theaters and on-demand services as a $19.99 rental simultaneously.

AMC Theaters, the largest movie chain in North America, will limit attendance at all screenings to 50 people to adhere to the CDC’s latest social distancing guidelines.

Cinemas in New York City and Los Angeles on Sunday were ordered closed by of the city’s respective mayors.

Many art house theaters nationwide have also shuttered. But the largest chains in North America — AMC, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark — have tried to keep their doors open.

Over the weekend, the chains began to limit theater capacity to 50%. They have pledged to thoroughly clean theaters in between showings.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.