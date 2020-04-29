ACLU of Iowa requests information on COVID-19 impacts in prisons

The ACLU of Iowa has filed Freedom of Information Act requests from the Governor and the Department of Corrections in Iowa. They want information on how COVID-19 could impact prisons across the state.

This includes information on what state leaders knew about potential impacts in prisons and how those officials are handling the crisis to minimize harm on inmates, staff, and the public.

"The ACLU has been concerned to see state agencies' lack of transparency regarding COVID-19, specifically, how agencies are making critical decisions that affect the health of potentially every person in Iowa," said ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen. "Transparency is an essential aspect of government accountability during these unprecedented times. Access to these types of public records has never been more important to maintaining our democracy than now when the government is operating with significant emergency powers."

The ACLU wants the Department of Corrections to take more measures to protect prisons across the state including the early release of some inmates to help with overcrowding. They also cited that other prisons across the country have undergone extensive testing, where "in some cases have tested more than half of inmates." They said in Iowa that number is much lower and "only a handful of inmates have been tested."