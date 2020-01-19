ACLU encourages political participation through 'Rights for All' training

Sunday marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the American Civil Liberties Union and 15 days to go until the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Robert Bradshaw of Cedar Rapids, top, participates in an ACLU training event with organizing specialist Ari Fleisig on Jan. 19, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. (REBECCA VARILEK/KCRG)

Those events came together this weekend with an ACLU-hosted training session at the Raygun store in Cedar Rapids.

The ACLU said it’s celebrating its birthday by empowering Americans to use their rights through its Rights for All campaign, which centers around four civil rights and civil liberties issues: voting rights, criminal justice reform, immigrants’ rights, and reproductive freedom.

On Sunday, the ACLU educated voters on how to collect pledges from caucus-goers to support these “Rights for All” when they caucus on Feb. 3 and how to include them on resolutions in the party platforms during the caucus process.

“No matter what party they belong to, or even if they don’t belong to a party, they have the power to not just take part in their political processes, but to take part in organizing work and community building,” ACLU National Organizing Specialist Ari Fleisig said. “And they can really make change, even if they may not feel like they can, they really can. There is a real opportunity to.”

The training also taught caucus-goers how both Republicans and Democrats choose their presidential preference on caucus night.

Robert Bradshaw of Cedar Rapids attended Sunday’s session, after wanting to do more to be involved in the political process after the 2016 election.

But 2020 will be the first time Bradshaw caucuses, and he said he’s learned a lot about what caucus night will look like.

“I guess kind of what to expect, how the caucuses work and how to have meaningful conversations with people about the important topics,” Bradshaw said.

The ACLU will host similar sessions later in the week in Iowa.

The first will be in Davenport on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Main Street Public Library. The second will be in Waterloo on Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library.