ABC News/WaPo poll shows Joe Biden leading nationally ahead of Iowa caucuses

The results of a new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Monday morning shows former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead nationwide ahead of next week's caucuses. He leads with 28 percent of support.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders trails behind with 24 percent. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren placed in third with 11 percent.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg received eight percent of support. Businessman Andrew Yang received seven percent.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received five percent of support. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar received three percent.

