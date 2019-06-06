West Point cadet killed, 22 injured in training rollover

West Point officials say one cadet was killed and 22 people were injured when a vehicle they were riding in for summer training overturned.

The U.S. Military Academy says the vehicle overturned on a dirt road at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Twenty cadets and two soldiers on the light medium tactical vehicle were injured.

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

Lieutenant Col. Christopher Ophardt could not provide the severity of the injuries or the name of the cadet who died.

The accident occurred near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place.

Ophardt says the investigation of the cause of the single-vehicle accident was continuing.