AARP to host presidential candidate forums in Iowa all week long

The AARP and The Des Moines Register will host a series of presidential candidate forums starting Monday.

Each candidate will get 25 minutes to answer questions from moderators and a select audience of AARP members.

The Register will live stream them throughout the week.

The AARP also invited President Trump to share his views ahead of the general election.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will be at 2 p.m. Monday followed by former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper at 2:30 p.m. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will answer questions starting 3 p.m. followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 3:30 p.m.

Monday's forum will be hosted in Des Moines.

Click here

to see the livestream as well as the full schedule of candidates.

Wednesday's forum will be streamed live from Cedar Rapids.