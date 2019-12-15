AARP hosts caucus education events to encourage big caucus turnout

With 50 days left from Sunday until the Iowa caucuses, the AARP is working to get Iowans up to speed on what they’ll need to know for Feb. 3.

Anthony Carroll of AARP Iowa speaks during a caucus education event in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 15, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

The organization held a free caucus educational event Sunday in Cedar Rapids, one of seven such events it’s hosting across Iowa between Dec. 8 and 16.

Among the dozens of people who attended was Jan Bingham of Cedar Rapids.

“I grew up in Iowa, left for 40 years, and have just come back,” she said. “I’ve never participated in a caucus before.”

Her husband will be caucusing for the first time, too.

“He’s originally from Australia, so this is really new — I’m trying to explain what little I know,” Bingham said.

Bingham said they’ve been catching up on how the caucus process works, but they’ve found it to be confusing at times.

“It can be a little intimidating,” AARP Iowa Advocacy Director Anthony Carroll said.

But, Carroll added, they don’t want intimidation to keep people away from caucusing.

“We want high participation,” he said. “It’s a great thing we have in Iowa with our first-in-the-nation caucus. We want to show high turnout.”

At Sunday’s event, participants heard from representatives from the Iowa Republican and Democratic parties, who outlined how their party’s respective caucus processes work.

They covered essentials, like when to arrive on caucus night (before 7 p.m., so the caucus can start on time) and how to find out where to caucus (through each party’s respective website).

They also answered participant questions about how the delegate process works, why each party caucuses the way it does, and whether or not you have to be physically present to caucus.

“We time this to be prior to the holidays on purpose because, again, we know that older people tend to vote. We also hope then that they will take the information that they got here and share with their friends and family during the holidays,” Carroll said. “The sooner you’re prepared to caucus, the better.”

After a little over an hour at the event, Bingham said she had the answers to most of her questions.

Now she just has to wait until Feb. 3, when she plans to caucus for former Vice President Joe Biden, to put them into action.

“I just want to participate because I can’t complain if I don’t go out and do something about it,” she said.

For anyone who missed previous AARP caucus education events, there will be two in eastern Iowa on Monday.

The first is in Dubuque from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Grand River Center at 500 Bell St.

The second is in Waterloo from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Grout Museum at 503 South St.