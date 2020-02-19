A year after the death of a Cedar Rapids man, the family is seeking answers

One year after the shooting death of 20-year-old Tenacious Harris of Cedar Rapids, his mother is still asking for justice; not just for her family, but for everyone who lost a loved one to violence in the city.

Tenacious Harris, left, in an undated photo (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Police responded to a call of shots fired near the 1800 block of A Avenue on Friday, February 19th, 2019. Police found Harris in a car with a gunshot wound near Franklin Middle School.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, family and community members met where the shooting took place to pray, release balloons, and ask for answers.

“Half of the days I don’t even know if I’m coming or going,” Tammy Adams, Harris’ mother, said. “I don’t know how to think, I don’t want to get out of bed, and I can’t eat half the time."

Living in Chicago, Adams has been looking for answers hundreds of miles away, and not just in her son’s death. In 2019, the Cedar Rapids Police Department opened six homicide cases. Four people are facing charges in three of those cases.

“I don’t believe that it’s enough,” Brandon Jackson, a community organizer, said. “That just means that there are three more families grieving and searching for answers.”

Jackson has been speaking with city leaders, businesses, parents, and kids about what needs to happen to curb the violence in Cedar Rapids.

“We have to do something,” Jackson said. “We can’t just sit around and let things happen because we sit back and brush it under the rug. Something is going to happen tomorrow, something is going to happen tonight, we have to continue to make progress and make sure things are being done.”

Police said investigations are still ongoing in the three cases where arrests have not yet been made. They are asking anyone with information to come forward in order to give Adams’ family, as well as the others, justice.

“It’s not about snitching, it’s about getting justice,” Adams said. “I don’t care if it was one of your family members, you’d want justice and I want justice.”

Police said they cannot release any new information in an ongoing investigation.