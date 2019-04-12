A windy and chilly Friday

We don't have much change to bring to you today, aside from the fact that it's Friday. Plan on more clouds, cold air and plenty of wind to spiral through eastern Iowa today. In the cold air, a sprinkle or flurry may be generated, but that will have no impact and won't be measurable if it even occurs to begin with. The wind will be gusty for one more day.

The wind will back down tonight into Saturday and actually bring some form of pleasantly cool weather our way with highs well into the 40s Saturday afternoon.

Our next system still looks to only glance southeast Iowa on Sunday, meaning the majority of us won't have to deal with much precipitation at all. It appears the bulk of that system will fall from Burlington to the Quad Cities and points east. We'll keep an eye on it for you.

The bright spot over the next 9 days occurs on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Otherwise, more cold rain is likely right after that for the rest of next week.