A warm, somewhat muggy day with a slight, isolated storm chance

Another warm and somewhat muggy day is ahead for eastern Iowa, with an added chance of a very isolated shower or storm this afternoon. Areas in the northeast half, or from northeast of about a Waterloo to Clinton line, are most likely to see that activity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow is similar to today, with a better chance for showers and storms late in the day as a front approaches. Those storms end by early on Tuesday, with temperatures eventually cooling toward the low 80s for the start of next weekend.