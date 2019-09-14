A warm, breezy Saturday before the return of rain chances

An isolated shower or storm is possible this morning in the north, otherwise a warm, late summer day is ahead, with humidity on the increase as well. This sets the stage for a chance for showers and storms late in the day into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be on the strong side, with heavy downpours a possibility. Highs today are in the upper 70s and low 80s, with lows tonight in the mid 60s. Warm weather sticks around through much of the week with highs remaining in the 80s until next weekend. The first few days of the work week will be dry, then shower and storm chances return in an overall active pattern.

