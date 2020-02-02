A very mild day featuring a mix of sun and clouds

A mild day is in store for today, especially after the extremely mild start in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect temperatures to not move much in the north where clouds will be more persistent. South of Highway 30, more sun should be seen, allowing temperatures to reach the mid 40s. Clouds build on Monday, and a slight chance for some mixed precipitation develops toward the afternoon. Amounts would be very light, but some slick spots are possible. The chance for snow midweek is looking less likely at this time, with areas further south more favored for seeing any light accumulations. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 20s for highs for the remainder of the week.