A very cold start leads to a slightly snowy finish

A period of change begins today as a storm system approaches from the west. The majority of its impacts will be felt to our south, but we'll see its influence first in the form of increasing clouds, then an increase in the chance for light snow. That potential develops late this afternoon into the evening hours. Some minor accumulations are possible, on the order of a trace to 1 inch south of Highway 20, with 1-2 inches possible south of a line from Oskaloosa to Washington. Highs today reach the 20s. Any residual snow exits early Monday morning, leaving only a few flurries behind. Clouds should decrease toward evening on Monday. The rest of the week has a notable warming trend, with highs returning to the above normal category by Thursday and staying there for the remainder of the 9-day forecast