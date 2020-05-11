A temperature turnaround is coming… eventually

It’s no secret that temperatures have been below normal lately. In fact, the high temperature hasn’t been above normal since Sunday, May 3. The theme of cool temperatures continues for a few more days, but they’ll finally get back close to normal later this week. The normal high is about 70 degrees.

But what about even milder temperatures? There have been strong, consistent signs of a pattern change that will let that happen. For the past several days, we’ve been in “northwest flow” – the winds thousands of feet above our heads have been from the northwest, which has kept Canadian air coming through. That will level out to a more west-to-east flow later this week and probably shift to coming from the southwest next week. Early signs are that highs near or even above 80 degrees are a real possibility next week. While that seems really warm, it won’t be that far above average for the second half of May.