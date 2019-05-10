A tad cool this weekend, few light showers on Mother's Day

Our weather is going to be relatively quiet over the coming week with only a couple of chances of small rainfall amounts.

Temperatures won't be as cool Saturday morning, starting in the 40s. We'll be back in the lower 60s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

A few light showers are possible Saturday night into Mother's Day. Rainfall totals should generally be under a tenth of an inch, but a few could get a little more than that. In any case, the day won't be a washout although it'll be a tad cool in the upper 50s.

60s return Tuesday, with lower 70s for highs after that. Light showers are possible Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, but ought to be out by the time we get going Wednesday morning.