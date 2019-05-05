A stormy prelude to a fairly wet week

Showers and storms will continue Sunday evening and overnight, on a scattered basis. This is along a cold front that will push through the area by tomorrow morning, leading to a cooler day on Monday with more chances for showers and storms, especially in the south. Highs will range from the upper 50s north to mid 60s south. Tuesday looks mainly dry, but rain returns on Wednesday, and could be heavy. Many areas could see between 1 to 3 inches of rain by the time this system finally moves out by the end of the work week. Temperatures warm a bit toward next weekend.