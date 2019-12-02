A quiet week ahead

We have a very quiet weather week in front of us. After not seeing the sun since last Tuesday in many areas, we'll see plenty of it today with highs into the 30s. Early morning gusty wind will subside rather quickly, leaving us cool, but definitely decent for early December.

This entire week will stay quiet as the two main branches of the jet stream split Iowa leaving systems to both the north and south of our area. Highs should get back to the 40s tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday, then drop back to the 30s by Friday. This will be an excellent week to get things done without the weather getting in the way.

This weekend, a weak system may try to break the pattern down, though the chance of anything measurable by Sunday is very low at this time.