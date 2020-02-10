A nice start to the week

Plan on a nice one overall with highs into the 20s over portions of northern Iowa where the snowpack is deeper. The rest of us will have highs into the lower 30s, with mid-30s possible from I-80 and points south. Our weather generally stays pretty quiet with this trend continuing through Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon and evening, we're continuing to watch a system that should affect our area with some snow. Right behind it, it'll turn windy and cold for a few days and Valentine's Day morning looks particularly cold with below zero lows possible.

This won't last long and we'll be right back into the 30s by Saturday. Have a great week!