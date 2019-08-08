A nice one ahead

Our weather will remain dry and quiet today as we watch rain in western Iowa fall apart early this morning. This rain is falling apart due to high pressure building in from the north. Plan on a beautiful day with highs into the lower 80s. The wind will remain light from the northwest with humidity levels dropping through the day.

Tonight, high pressure settles down and with clear sky and light wind, a comfortably cool night in the mid-50s is anticipated.

This ridge of high pressure is pretty dominant through the weekend as well and with the likelihood of rain being so low, we'll carry a dry forecast at this time.

Things may get a little more interesting on Monday with a cold front moving across the Midwest, though this is still a ways off. Much of next week will be dry as well with highs around 80.